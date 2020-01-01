 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. The Mac - Preserve - Cured Cannabis Cartridge - 0.5g

The Mac - Preserve - Cured Cannabis Cartridge - 0.5g

by PUREXTRACTS

About this product

Preserve™ Cured Cannabis Cartridges™ feature single origin 100% cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes. With Preserve™, we are taking a different approach allowing our cannabis to cure - unlike live resin products - so our terpenes can fully express themselves before we extract with precision. That's how we get that True-To-Flower flavor and experience. The Mac (also referred to as “Miracle Alien Cookies”) began when the breeder Capulator crossed Starfighter with a Columbian landrace strain that he brought back from his travels in South America. According to legend, the seeds were accidentally left in Capulator’s pants pocket and made their way into the washing machine. Luckily his loving wife placed the soap covered seeds onto paper towels, where they germinated and appeared to be healthy. Sadly, shortly after being planted, all the seedlings died except for one male. This resilient male was the 15th to be planted and was rightly named “Miracle 15”. The breeder then crossed it with Alien Cookies, giving birth to the now widely loved Miracle Alien Cookies, also known as The MAC. This strain has all of your favorite cookie characteristics combined with additional earthy, floral, and sour citrus notes. Finally, with flowers often fully dusted in a velvety thick layer of white trichomes, this hybrid is one of the most impressive we’ve seen.

About this strain

MAC

MAC
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Capulator, Miracle Alien Cookies (better known as MAC) crosses Alien Cookies with a hybrid of Columbian and Starfighter. MAC is a gorgeous resin-covered flower with a dank, gassy musk and sour citrus highlights. The smooth flavors of MAC have thick zesty orange notes that are balanced out by floral accents and a sweet, earthy finish.

 

About this brand

As cannabis has grown from secret stash to initial public offering, we’ve been here every step of the way—learning, cultivating, and honing our craft. Today, we are proud to offer products that honor both the science, and our fellow pioneers, by staying true to what has always been best about cannabis; the connection between people and the planet. We believe cannabis is meant to be shared, not plundered; to enrich our culture, not make a few folks richer. That’s why we are dedicated to distilling cannabis down to its purest form and making its positive effects accessible for everyone.