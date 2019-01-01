About this product

FULL SPECTRUM CBD HEMP OIL 500MG THC FREE: Extra strength serving of cannabinoids for an entourage effect, 750mg CBD per bottle of 30ml. WHOLE BODY BENEFITS: Superior non-GMO phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil helps calm the effects of temporary inflammation, discomfort and stress, while supporting restful sleep. FULL SPECTRUM: HempWorx CBD Hemp Oil is produced from 100% USA organically grown hemp, and retains a full spectrum of terpenes, flavonoids and cannabinoids. ADVANCED ABSORPTION: Our superior formula uses advanced nano-emulsification technology, making our hemp oil highly absorbable, and incredibly effective. THC COMPLIANT: Our hemp is naturally low in THC, with zero THC, so there are no psychoactive effects, just health benefits. No prescription is required. Affiliate Signup https://directlyhemp.com HempWorx currently ships throughout the United States,UK & Europe $89.00