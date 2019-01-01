About this product

HempWorx CBD Keto Coffee Creams HempWorx makes delicous and healthy CBD Keto Coffee Creams which are the perfect compliment to your favorite cup of coffee. Three Awesome Flavors The flavor options: Vanilla, Hazelnut and mmmm Mocha. Keep Your Coffee Keto and Enjoy CBD Hemp Oil Each creamer stick pack contains Hemp Oil Extract 5mg Good for You! We pride ourselves on the fact that our creamers are Keto Friendly, Sugar Free, Gluten, Vegan and Cruelty Free. No THC FREE There is ZERO THC in our creams. Empty Box Refund Guarantee 60 Day! You will love our keto creams, but if you don’t, enjoy a 60 Day Empty Box Refund Policy! Change your mind for whatever reason within 60 days of ordering, return it and we’ll refund you. We have many great CBD products. Be sure to check out the entire shop! CBD sales are our specialty. We’ve got oils, skin creams, pet products and even luxury cbd bath bombs! Of course these creams are a great accompaniment to our Hemp Infused Coffee! They are a match made in heaven. Shop Now https://directlyhemp.com