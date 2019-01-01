About this product

HempWorx Pets Hemp CBD Your dogs and cats have Endocannabinoid systems just like humans and can benefit from CBD as well. Just google any condition and dog or cat etc and you will find a load of information! HempWorx pets are happy pets! CBD Oil for Dogs and Cats Formulated by a vet, HempWorx has 5mg of CBD per serving in a delicious 250mg Bacon Flavored Full Spectrum Hemp Oil for dogs and cats. USA Grown & Manufactured Our CBD Pet products are 100% Made in the USA, non-gmo with zero artificial ingredients. Risk Free Guarantee You can purchase our pet CBD oil online risk free! Not happy with your purchase? Send it back within 60 days for a refund, excluding shipping. Activate Your Dog or Cat’s CB2 Receptors Our products activate the CB2 receptors for your dogs and cats, which may help your pet enjoy optimized health and balance. Value Packs offer big savings! 8 products total for $199! Mix and match. All HempWorx products are US Hemp Authority Approved so you no you’re gettin’ the real thing! HempWorx CBD Pet Oil Product Sales Online Shop Now https://directlyhemp.com