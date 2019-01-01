 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by HempWorx DirectlyHemp | Canada & USA

HempWorx DirectlyHemp | Canada & USA Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil HempWorx CBD Pet Oil 250mg

$39.00MSRP

About this product

HempWorx Pets Hemp CBD Your dogs and cats have Endocannabinoid systems just like humans and can benefit from CBD as well. Just google any condition and dog or cat etc and you will find a load of information! HempWorx pets are happy pets! CBD Oil for Dogs and Cats Formulated by a vet, HempWorx has 5mg of CBD per serving in a delicious 250mg Bacon Flavored Full Spectrum Hemp Oil for dogs and cats. USA Grown & Manufactured Our CBD Pet products are 100% Made in the USA, non-gmo with zero artificial ingredients. Risk Free Guarantee You can purchase our pet CBD oil online risk free! Not happy with your purchase? Send it back within 60 days for a refund, excluding shipping. Activate Your Dog or Cat’s CB2 Receptors Our products activate the CB2 receptors for your dogs and cats, which may help your pet enjoy optimized health and balance. Value Packs offer big savings! 8 products total for $199! Mix and match. All HempWorx products are US Hemp Authority Approved so you no you’re gettin’ the real thing! HempWorx CBD Pet Oil Product Sales Online Shop Now https://directlyhemp.com

About this brand

Shop Official HempWorx Full Spectrum, Organic Hemp CBD Oil 250mg, CBD Oil 500mg & 750mg, HempWorx 500mg & 750mg THC Free, HempWorx Relief CBD Pain Rub Cream, HempWorx Renew Anti Aging Cream, HempWorx Revive Collagen Cream, HempWorx CBD Coffee, HempWorx CBD Coffee Creamers, HempWorx CBD Pet Treats and CBD Oil, HempWorx CBD Bath Bombs, Free HempWorx Sample Packs, HempWorx Value Packs and Affilaite Opportunities. https://directlyhemp.com CBD Canada, CBD USA