  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. HempWorx Revive Collagen CBD Cream

HempWorx Revive Collagen CBD Cream

by HempWorx DirectlyHemp | Canada & USA

HempWorx DirectlyHemp | Canada & USA Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals HempWorx Revive Collagen CBD Cream

$69.00MSRP

About this product

GREAT FOR THE SKIN: Our Revive Anti-Aging Cream may hemp the skin look younger and brighter. AFFECTIVE ANTI AGING PROPERTIES: Our cream may hemp reduct the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. ONE CONCENTRATION: Revive Anti Aging cream contains 50mg of Active Cannabidiol (CBD). ZERO THC: Our Revive cream has Zero THC. 60 DAY GUARENTEE: We are so confident in Renew that we give you a 60 day empty bottle refund policy.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

About this brand

HempWorx DirectlyHemp | Canada & USA Logo
Shop Official HempWorx Full Spectrum, Organic Hemp CBD Oil 250mg, CBD Oil 500mg & 750mg, HempWorx 500mg & 750mg THC Free, HempWorx Relief CBD Pain Rub Cream, HempWorx Renew Anti Aging Cream, HempWorx Revive Collagen Cream, HempWorx CBD Coffee, HempWorx CBD Coffee Creamers, HempWorx CBD Pet Treats and CBD Oil, HempWorx CBD Bath Bombs, Free HempWorx Sample Packs, HempWorx Value Packs and Affilaite Opportunities. https://directlyhemp.com CBD Canada, CBD USA