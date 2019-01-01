 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by HempWorx DirectlyHemp | Canada & USA

$69.00MSRP

About this product

HEMPWORX RELIEF CBD PAIN RUB: Topical cream with full spectrum hemp extract that is rich in cannabinoids. DISCOVER THE POWER OF HEMP: Produced from 100% USA organically grown hemp, helping to soothe away the effects of temporary inflammation and discomfort. PURE INGREDIENTS: We truly care about your well-being. That’s why our hemp balm is produced with natural hemp and natural essential oils, never any toxic ingredients. FAST-ACTING FORMULA: Our proprietary hemp oil formulation uses state-of-the-art nano-emulsification technology for a fast-acting cream and near instant relief. ZERO THC: We use chromatography to remove any THC (no high) while preserving all other beneficial compounds found in hemp oil. No prescription is required. Infused with 80mg of Cannabidiol (CBD) and Emu Oil, Relief is a potent formula that gives you the comfort you need. Use topically on sore areas and muscles. Gently massage onto the affected area. External use only. HempWorx Relief Pain Rub ships to the USA, UK & Europe $69.00

About this brand

Shop Official HempWorx Full Spectrum, Organic Hemp CBD Oil 250mg, CBD Oil 500mg & 750mg, HempWorx 500mg & 750mg THC Free, HempWorx Relief CBD Pain Rub Cream, HempWorx Renew Anti Aging Cream, HempWorx Revive Collagen Cream, HempWorx CBD Coffee, HempWorx CBD Coffee Creamers, HempWorx CBD Pet Treats and CBD Oil, HempWorx CBD Bath Bombs, Free HempWorx Sample Packs, HempWorx Value Packs and Affilaite Opportunities. https://directlyhemp.com CBD Canada, CBD USA