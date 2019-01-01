About this product

HEMPWORX RELIEF CBD PAIN RUB: Topical cream with full spectrum hemp extract that is rich in cannabinoids. DISCOVER THE POWER OF HEMP: Produced from 100% USA organically grown hemp, helping to soothe away the effects of temporary inflammation and discomfort. PURE INGREDIENTS: We truly care about your well-being. That’s why our hemp balm is produced with natural hemp and natural essential oils, never any toxic ingredients. FAST-ACTING FORMULA: Our proprietary hemp oil formulation uses state-of-the-art nano-emulsification technology for a fast-acting cream and near instant relief. ZERO THC: We use chromatography to remove any THC (no high) while preserving all other beneficial compounds found in hemp oil. No prescription is required. Infused with 80mg of Cannabidiol (CBD) and Emu Oil, Relief is a potent formula that gives you the comfort you need. Use topically on sore areas and muscles. Gently massage onto the affected area. External use only. HempWorx Relief Pain Rub ships to the USA, UK & Europe $69.00