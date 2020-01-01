 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Strain Specific Cartridges

Strain Specific Cartridges

by PureCure

Write a review
PureCure Concentrates Cartridges Strain Specific Cartridges

$40.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Strain Specific Cartridges by PureCure

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Headband

Headband
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Meet Headband, the love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid

About this brand

PureCure Logo
PureCure is dedicated to providing pure and potent medicines to our patients. We use a lab grade organic ethanol extraction process that leaves us with very high quality product. We believe in moving away from the current culture associating Marijuana with smoke inhalation which is counter to the medicating effect of the plant. PureCure provides several different state of the art methods for ingestion. From our Premium Strain Specific Vapor Cartridges to our Sublingual Breath Strips, PureCure is here to make sure patients have access to clean, potent, and consistent medicine.