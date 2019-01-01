About this product

https://purehempshop.com/collections/creams/products/am-pm-cream PRODUCT DESCRIPTION: Our Moisturizing Cream is an essential add to both your morning and nightly routines. Use this cream to ensure that your skin doesn’t get flaky or lose that natural grow. It also creates a protective layer of moisture that will keep you hydrated throughout the day and at night while you sleep. A healthy dose of CBD will also help you maintain an elevated mood and a positive outlook during the day. At night, nothing but pleasant dreams await! We also use Jojoba Oil, which contains Vitamins B and E, and is known to help fight infections and promote skin health. KEY BENEFITS: Our CBD products are highly regarded for their premium quality content. We use only the finest hempseed in our extraction process, striving to provide patients with superior medicine. Use our CBD infused moisturizer to keep your skin healthy and clean, as well as your body and spirit.