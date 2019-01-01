About this product

https://purehempshop.com/collections/kitchen-oils/products/balsamic-vinaigrette-250mg PRODUCT BENEFITS: Our CBD infused Balsamic Oil is herbaceous and tangy. We use a delightful, made in house balsamic vinegar and add a dash of some of our favorite herbs. This is a great addition to sandwiches, salads, and bruschetta. It is very low calorie, and as always, we only use quality CBD derived from organically grown hemp seed. Organic Non-GMO KEY BENEFITS: Our line of CBD infused oils work quickly to target specific areas of pain in the body. Each bottle contains 250 mg of quality CBD, and can be used to target symptoms related to anxiety, stress, insomnia, seizures, and a wide host of other ailments. Best of all, the flavor of the hemp oil is masked by the balsamic, making this an inviting option for those in need of medical grade CBD. CONTAINER: Infused with 250mg of CBD 5 oz. bottle 25mg per serving (10 servings) Ingredients: vegetable oil, balsamic vinegar, garlic, rosemary, thyme, sage, CBD derived from hemp seed. HOW TO USE: Add at least ½ an ounce to a prepared dish. Add more as desired.