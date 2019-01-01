About this product
https://purehempshop.com/collections/edibles/products/cbd-cold-brew-coffee-20mg A monumental beverage and first in the world to pair coffee and CBD together. This is the perfect classic brew with CBD. No extra sweetener or anything, just great coffee and CBD! The single-origin shade-grown beans from Central America are perfectly blended and cold-brewed with CBD.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
purehempshop
Today we have an office in the heart of Los Angeles, Ca. We house half a century's worth of hemp/CBD experience and knowledge under one roof. We've quickly expanded our line to include cooking supplies, sprays, and even protein powders. We're most proud of the thousands of customers we've helped find affordable, potent, American made, non-GMO CBD products, and we can't wait to help you next!