About this product
https://purehempshop.com/collections/edibles/products/cbd-ghriba-cookies-200mg PRODUCT DESCRIPTION: Our CBD infused cookies are absolutely delicious. With many flavors to choose from, these cookies are a must have. Each container has 200mg of pure CBD. INGREDIENTS: Organic Flour, Organic Sugar, Margarine, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Rose Water, Hemp Seeds.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
purehempshop
Today we have an office in the heart of Los Angeles, Ca. We house half a century's worth of hemp/CBD experience and knowledge under one roof. We've quickly expanded our line to include cooking supplies, sprays, and even protein powders. We're most proud of the thousands of customers we've helped find affordable, potent, American made, non-GMO CBD products, and we can't wait to help you next!