 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. CBD Hemp Intensive Healing Pain Rub with Emu Oil - 75mg

CBD Hemp Intensive Healing Pain Rub with Emu Oil - 75mg

by purehempshop

Write a review
purehempshop Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CBD Hemp Intensive Healing Pain Rub with Emu Oil - 75mg

$40.00MSRP

About this product

https://purehempshop.com/collections/pain-relief/products/pain-rub-with-emu-oil KEY BENEFITS: Our Hemp Intensive Healing Pain Rub with 10% Emu Oil helps to deeply penetrate the toughest aches & sores. Natural anti-inflammatory properties from Emu Oil combined with our hemp intensive formula makes for the perfect topical relief solution. Great for chronic conditions! Infused with 75mg of CBD to help provide rapid relief to muscle tension. Emu Oil helps stimulate skin cell regeneration. Muscle Relief Anti-inflammatory properties help relieve muscle and joint pain. CONTAINER: Infused with 75mg of CBD With 10% Emu Oil 60ml / 2oz HOW TO USE: Apply to affected area as needed. Massage if desired

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

purehempshop Logo
Today we have an office in the heart of Los Angeles, Ca. We house half a century's worth of hemp/CBD experience and knowledge under one roof. We've quickly expanded our line to include cooking supplies, sprays, and even protein powders. We're most proud of the thousands of customers we've helped find affordable, potent, American made, non-GMO CBD products, and we can't wait to help you next!