About this product
https://purehempshop.com/collections/pain-relief/products/pain-rub-with-emu-oil KEY BENEFITS: Our Hemp Intensive Healing Pain Rub with 10% Emu Oil helps to deeply penetrate the toughest aches & sores. Natural anti-inflammatory properties from Emu Oil combined with our hemp intensive formula makes for the perfect topical relief solution. Great for chronic conditions! Infused with 75mg of CBD to help provide rapid relief to muscle tension. Emu Oil helps stimulate skin cell regeneration. Muscle Relief Anti-inflammatory properties help relieve muscle and joint pain. CONTAINER: Infused with 75mg of CBD With 10% Emu Oil 60ml / 2oz HOW TO USE: Apply to affected area as needed. Massage if desired
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.