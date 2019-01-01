 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. CBD Pet Treats - 150mg

CBD Pet Treats - 150mg

by purehempshop

https://purehempshop.com/collections/pets/products/cbd-pet-treats A convenient, delicious & playful way to make CBD part or your pet's diet. KEY BENEFITS: Helps treat several conditions without using harmful prescription medication. CONTAINER: 30 Pet Treats 5mg CBD per Serving 60g / 2.12 oz. HOW TO USE: Pets less than 15 lbs get 1 treat, over 15 lbs get 2 treats. No more than 2 servings per day.

Today we have an office in the heart of Los Angeles, Ca. We house half a century's worth of hemp/CBD experience and knowledge under one roof. We've quickly expanded our line to include cooking supplies, sprays, and even protein powders. We're most proud of the thousands of customers we've helped find affordable, potent, American made, non-GMO CBD products, and we can't wait to help you next!