 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. CBD Protein Powder - Vegan 250mg

CBD Protein Powder - Vegan 250mg

by purehempshop

Write a review
purehempshop Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Protein Powder - Vegan 250mg

$45.00MSRP

About this product

https://purehempshop.com/collections/protein/products/vegan-cbd-hemp-protein-powder PRODUCT BENEFITS: Our Vegan Hemp Seed Protein Powder will help hard-working athletes ensure they’re getting the macro-nutrients they need to remain active and competitive. With a bold flavor, you’ll be happy to have a protein shake before or after you workout, or even as a healthy meal replacement. We use vegan, non-gmo, organic ingredients to help both your waistline and the environment. This CBD powder is perfect for those who want a creative way to mask the taste of CBD oil while maintaining all of the health benefits it has to offer. KEY BENEFITS: Our CBD products are highly regarded for their premium quality content. We use only the finest hempseed in our extraction process, striving to provide patients with superior medicine. Use our Vegan CBD Protein powder to assist in a speedy recovery after a grueling workout and to prevent muscle fatigue. CONTAINER: 11g protein per serving 12g Fiber 250mg CBD isolate 15 Servings Per Container INGREDIENTS: Hemp seed protein and CBD HOW TO USE: Add to a glass of water or milk. Stir vigorously until the powder dissolves completely. Use about 30 minutes prior to a workout for best results.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

purehempshop Logo
Today we have an office in the heart of Los Angeles, Ca. We house half a century's worth of hemp/CBD experience and knowledge under one roof. We've quickly expanded our line to include cooking supplies, sprays, and even protein powders. We're most proud of the thousands of customers we've helped find affordable, potent, American made, non-GMO CBD products, and we can't wait to help you next!