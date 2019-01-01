About this product

https://purehempshop.com/collections/vape/products/cbd-shatter PRODUCT DESCRIPTION: Our CBD Shatter is the perfect supplement for dabbing enthusiasts. This ultra-concentrated CBD extract delivers fast relief and works for severe conditions. Panic attacks can be stopped in their tracks using this method, and many of our customers report little to no pain shortly after consumption. The taste is light and aromatic, largely thanks to the addition of real hemp terpenes in our product. Terpenes are what give cannabis strains their particular flavor, and we’ve extracted hemp seed flavors for our shatter. KEY BENEFITS: Our CBD products are highly regarded for their premium quality content. We use only the finest hempseed in our extraction process, striving to provide patients with superior medicine. Use our CBD Shatter to assist in pain relief, gastro-intestinal issues, chronic migraines, panic/anxiety, and severe inflammation. HOW TO USE: Add suggested use to a dab rig or e-rig. Use as necessary.