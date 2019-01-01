 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. CBD Tooth Picks - Lemon Lime 250mg

CBD Tooth Picks - Lemon Lime 250mg

by purehempshop

Write a review
purehempshop Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Tooth Picks - Lemon Lime 250mg

$30.00MSRP

About this product

https://purehempshop.com/collections/edibles/products/cbd-tooth-picks-lemon-lime-250mg CBD Tooth Picks - Lemon Lime 250mg 28 reviews $59.00 USD $30.00 USD PRODUCT DESCRIPTION: Feel the effects of Hemp Extracted CBD while enjoying our toothpicks. The CBD is absorbed sublingual, allowing the cannabinoid to enter the bloodstream rapidly. CBD has shown promise to help people to quit smoking cigarettes. Will help increase salivation to promote absorption. KEY BENEFITS: Chewing relieves anxiety Increase salivation Full body effect Consistent CBD release Fantastic flavors CONTAINER: 250mg CBD per tube 25mg CBD per pick

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

purehempshop Logo
Today we have an office in the heart of Los Angeles, Ca. We house half a century's worth of hemp/CBD experience and knowledge under one roof. We've quickly expanded our line to include cooking supplies, sprays, and even protein powders. We're most proud of the thousands of customers we've helped find affordable, potent, American made, non-GMO CBD products, and we can't wait to help you next!