About this product
https://purehempshop.com/collections/edibles/products/cbd-tooth-picks-lemon-lime-250mg CBD Tooth Picks - Lemon Lime 250mg 28 reviews $59.00 USD $30.00 USD PRODUCT DESCRIPTION: Feel the effects of Hemp Extracted CBD while enjoying our toothpicks. The CBD is absorbed sublingual, allowing the cannabinoid to enter the bloodstream rapidly. CBD has shown promise to help people to quit smoking cigarettes. Will help increase salivation to promote absorption. KEY BENEFITS: Chewing relieves anxiety Increase salivation Full body effect Consistent CBD release Fantastic flavors CONTAINER: 250mg CBD per tube 25mg CBD per pick
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.