 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Beauty
  5. CBD Ultra Body Moisturizing Butter - 20mg

CBD Ultra Body Moisturizing Butter - 20mg

by purehempshop

Write a review
purehempshop Hemp CBD Beauty CBD Ultra Body Moisturizing Butter - 20mg

$30.00MSRP

About this product

https://purehempshop.com/collections/creams/products/cbd-ultra-body-moisturizing-butter KEY BENEFITS: This rich & creamy butter easily absorbs into the skin to help condition, soften & smooth away dryness. Our decadently thick formula contains an intricate blend of CBD, making it an excellent topical system to areas desiring treatment such as inflammation & other skin ailments. Made with pure & organic ingredients, this product helps to nourish the skin leaving it soft throughout the day. Apply as often as needed, or to a damp skin. Great for post shower routines! Forms a protective barrier to hold in moisture. Protects skin from dry air, heat & cold weather. CONTAINER: 112ml / 3.8oz HOW TO USE: Apply all over skin. Use twice daily, or as often as needed.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

purehempshop Logo
Today we have an office in the heart of Los Angeles, Ca. We house half a century's worth of hemp/CBD experience and knowledge under one roof. We've quickly expanded our line to include cooking supplies, sprays, and even protein powders. We're most proud of the thousands of customers we've helped find affordable, potent, American made, non-GMO CBD products, and we can't wait to help you next!