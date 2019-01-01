 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Weight Loss Spray - 60mg

by purehempshop

$25.00MSRP

About this product

https://purehempshop.com/collections/sprays/products/cbd-weight-loss-spray-60mg PRODUCT BENEFITS: Our CBD Weight Loss Spray is quickly becoming one of our best selling items. Using only quality vitamins and natural ingredients, our spray utilizes a healthy dose of CBD to target both the appetite and fat cells in the body. Results show that CBD, used in conjunction with a healthy diet and exercise regimen, can help boost metabolism and block the formation of fatty tissue cells in the body. With just a few sprays a day, you’ll find your energy levels have increased while your appetite has diminished. You’ll be well on your way to shedding those extra pounds you’ve been worrying about in no time! KEY BENEFITS: Our CBD products are highly regarded for their premium quality content. We use only the finest hempseed in our extraction process, striving to provide patients with superior medicine. Use our CBD Weight Loss Spray to help keep your appetite in a normal range and to help boost the rate at which your body metabolizes food. This product works best when used in tandem with a solid diet and exercise routine. CONTAINER: 60 mg CBD per bottle 8ml spray container HOW TO USE: Use a maximum of 6 sprays per day. We recommend spraying 2 times first thing in the morning, 2 thirty minutes prior to lunch, and another 2 thirty minutes before dinner.

About this brand

Today we have an office in the heart of Los Angeles, Ca. We house half a century's worth of hemp/CBD experience and knowledge under one roof. We've quickly expanded our line to include cooking supplies, sprays, and even protein powders. We're most proud of the thousands of customers we've helped find affordable, potent, American made, non-GMO CBD products, and we can't wait to help you next!