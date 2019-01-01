About this product
https://purehempshop.com/collections/creams/products/collagen-retinol-cbd-revive-cream KEY BENEFITS: Reveal tighter, brighter skin with our Collagen Retinol Revive Cream with pure CBD oil! Retinol, an active ingredient in this product, is formulated to help boost your skin's radiance & skin tone. Our cream, blended with pure CBD hemp oil is the perfect recipe for brightening the skin, while reducing the pore size & appearance of UV damage. Add this cream to your daily skin care routine to promote smoother and revitalized skin! Helps to reverse visible signs of aging. CONTAINER: 15ml / 0.5oz HOW TO USE: Apply twice daily to face & neck.
