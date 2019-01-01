 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Isolate Hemp Slab

Isolate Hemp Slab

by purehempshop

$35.00MSRP

https://purehempshop.com/collections/vape/products/hemp-slab PRODUCT DESCRIPTION: Our CBD Hemp Slab is perfect for people who want to dab their medicine on the daily. It’s similar to the CBD powder we have, but it’s much easier to form and shape into a dab that’s the size you need. If you like vaping, the slab is great for that as well. As with all of our products, this concentrate does not contain THC. The benefits are purely medical without the “high” many associate with cannabis. For those who don’t enjoy the taste of hemp based CBD, this slab is perfect, as it is both odorless and tasteless.. KEY BENEFITS: Our CBD products are highly regarded for their premium quality content. We use only the finest hempseed in our extraction process, striving to provide patients with superior medicine. Use our water soluble CBD Powder to assist in pain relief, gastro-intestinal issues, chronic migraines, and severe inflammation. HOW TO USE: Add suggested use to a dab rig or e-rig. Use as necessary.

Today we have an office in the heart of Los Angeles, Ca. We house half a century's worth of hemp/CBD experience and knowledge under one roof. We've quickly expanded our line to include cooking supplies, sprays, and even protein powders. We're most proud of the thousands of customers we've helped find affordable, potent, American made, non-GMO CBD products, and we can't wait to help you next!