https://purehempshop.com/collections/kitchen-oils/products/olive-oil-250mg PRODUCT BENEFITS: Our CBD infused Olive Oil is simple, light, and aromatic. The flavor shows hints of both black and green olives, and is balanced well. Our olives are always fresh and grown in a quality environment. This is a great addition to sandwiches, salads, and bruschetta. It is fairly low in calories compared to similar oils, and as always, we only use quality CBD derived from organically grown hemp seed. Organic Non-GMO KEY BENEFITS: Our new line of CBD infused oils work quickly to target specific areas of pain in the body. Each bottle contains 250 mg of quality CBD, and can be used to target symptoms related to anxiety, stress, insomnia, seizures, and a wide host of other ailments. Using the olive oil on bread, or in a dish ensures you will receive all of the benefits while not having to endure the taste of hemp seed. CONTAINER: Infused with 250mg of CBD 5 oz. bottle 25mg per serving (10 servings) Ingredients: olive oil, canola oil, CBD derived from hemp seed. HOW TO USE: Add at least ½ an ounce to a prepared dish. Add more as desired.