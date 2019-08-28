About this product

https://purehempshop.com/collections/pets/products/pet-shampoo KEY BENEFITS: Our CBD products are highly regarded for their premium quality content. We use only the finest hempseed in our extraction process, striving to provide patients with superior medicine. Use our CBD Pet Shampoo to help minimize and eliminate rashes, itchiness, redness, and insect bites. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION: Our CBD Pet Shampoo is the answer to all of your healthy pet coat needs. A single bath can help reduce excessively oily coats, drastically improving the look, feel, and smell of your favorite animal. It’s also a great product to help deal with pets that have issues chewing through their own skin. CBD will help reduce itchiness and rashes, and also works to reduce the anxiety experienced by many animals living in the home. This shampoo also reduces the presence of allergens, helping both your pet and you! HOW TO USE: Add a sufficient amount of shampoo to a container of water and agitate the mixture. Using your hands or a brush, work the shampoo into a rich lather directly on the fur of the animal. Rinse thoroughly. CONTAINER: 8 oz./236ml Bottle