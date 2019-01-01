About this product

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION: Our CBD Toner is a perfect add for anyone who has oily skin or suffers from acne. It also helps those who wear make-up throughout the day or use heavy facial products like sun screen. Toner can also act like a moisturizer, hydrating and refreshing your face. As if that weren't enough, our toner can also help you prevent ingrown hairs from becoming an issue. We also use Peppermint Oil, which is a natural antiseptic, and Witch Hazel, an antioxidant which also helps with acne. Best of all, it packs a healthy dose of quality CBD! KEY BENEFITS: Our CBD products are highly regarded for their premium quality content. We use only the finest hempseed in our extraction process, striving to provide patients with superior medicine. Use our CBD face toner to help deal with acne, redness, excessively oily skin, and small abrasions. It can also help restore the pH balance of your skin and shrink your pores. CBD can also assist with anxiety, physical pain, and appetite restoration. HOW TO USE: On clean skin, use a cotton ball to massage toner all over the face. Use at least once a day, and add as needed to keep skin hydrated and fresh. CONTAINER: 4 oz./118ml Bottle