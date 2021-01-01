 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Blue Dream | Yellow Label | 50mg 10pk
Hybrid

Blue Dream | Yellow Label | 50mg 10pk

by purejuana

Blue Dream | Yellow Label | 50mg 10pk

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

purejuana is an all-natural, rapid-onset soluble THC powder crafted from 100% fresh flower that swiftly dissolves into the liquid of your choice – perfect for cocktails, spritzers, or enjoyed neat for the purest and most complex cannabis experience available. purejuana offers a delicate balance of hundreds of strain-specific cannabis compounds in every shot, ensuring a flavorful and aromatic experience non-dependent on THC level. Choose the strength that suits your experience (10mg, 5mg, 2.5mg) and microdose your way to your very own euphoria over multiple drinks.

About this brand

purejuana is the purest expression of the cannabis plant ever derived. This all-natural, rapid onset THC powder is powered by live concentrate crafted from organic, sun-grown flower. Each shot contains strain-specific flavor, aroma, and experience by preserving the 100+ terpenes and cannabinoids alive in each and every strain. purejuana is vegan, gluten-free, has no soy, no preservatives, is non-GMO, and has only 1 calorie. This easy-to-use powder is discreet and sessionable, dissolving into any liquid of your choice—perfect for cocktails, spritzers, or enjoyed neat. The purest alternative to alcohol and smoking. The purest expression of the plant.

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. Blue Dream produces a balancing high accompanied by full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the calming and euphoric effects that Blue Dream provides. Consumers also love the flavor - which smells and tastes just like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients say Blue Dream delivers swift relief from symptoms associated with pain, depression, and nausea. Growers say this strain is best suited to the Sea of Green Method and has an average flowering time of 67 days. Fun Fact: Blue Dream originated in California and has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review