 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. XJ-13 | Red Label | 10mg Shotpack
Hybrid

XJ-13 | Red Label | 10mg Shotpack

by purejuana

Write a review
purejuana Edibles Beverages XJ-13 | Red Label | 10mg Shotpack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

purejuana is an all-natural, rapid-onset soluble THC powder crafted from 100% fresh flower that swiftly dissolves into the liquid of your choice – perfect for cocktails, spritzers, or enjoyed neat for the purest and most complex cannabis experience available. purejuana offers a delicate balance of hundreds of strain-specific cannabis compounds in every shot, ensuring a flavorful and aromatic experience non-dependent on THC level. Choose the strength that suits your experience (10mg, 5mg, 2.5mg) and microdose your way to your very own euphoria over multiple drinks.

About this brand

purejuana Logo
purejuana is the purest expression of the cannabis plant ever derived. This all-natural, rapid onset THC powder is powered by live concentrate crafted from organic, sun-grown flower. Each shot contains strain-specific flavor, aroma, and experience by preserving the 100+ terpenes and cannabinoids alive in each and every strain. purejuana is vegan, gluten-free, has no soy, no preservatives, is non-GMO, and has only 1 calorie. This easy-to-use powder is discreet and sessionable, dissolving into any liquid of your choice—perfect for cocktails, spritzers, or enjoyed neat. The purest alternative to alcohol and smoking. The purest expression of the plant.

About this strain

XJ-13

XJ-13
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

XJ-13 is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Jack Herer and G13 Haze. This strain is cherished for its therapeutic potency and enjoyable euphoric buzz. The effects of XJ-13 produce unencumbered cerebral effects that are perfect for stimulating creativity and conversation. As if we needed another reason to love this strain, XJ-13 consistently exhibits a strong citrus aroma accented by notes of earthy pine. Novice consumers looking for an easy, paranoia-free experience can depend on XJ-13 as a surefire way to relieve stress and mood-related symptoms.

 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review