XJ-13 | Red Label | 10mg Shotpack
About this product
purejuana is an all-natural, rapid-onset soluble THC powder crafted from 100% fresh flower that swiftly dissolves into the liquid of your choice – perfect for cocktails, spritzers, or enjoyed neat for the purest and most complex cannabis experience available. purejuana offers a delicate balance of hundreds of strain-specific cannabis compounds in every shot, ensuring a flavorful and aromatic experience non-dependent on THC level. Choose the strength that suits your experience (10mg, 5mg, 2.5mg) and microdose your way to your very own euphoria over multiple drinks.
About this brand
purejuana
About this strain
XJ-13
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
XJ-13 is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Jack Herer and G13 Haze. This strain is cherished for its therapeutic potency and enjoyable euphoric buzz. The effects of XJ-13 produce unencumbered cerebral effects that are perfect for stimulating creativity and conversation. As if we needed another reason to love this strain, XJ-13 consistently exhibits a strong citrus aroma accented by notes of earthy pine. Novice consumers looking for an easy, paranoia-free experience can depend on XJ-13 as a surefire way to relieve stress and mood-related symptoms.
