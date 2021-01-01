 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. PureKana 25mg CBD Vegan Gummies (20 ct.)

PureKana 25mg CBD Vegan Gummies (20 ct.)

by PureKana

Write a review
PureKana Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles PureKana 25mg CBD Vegan Gummies (20 ct.)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

PureKana delivers in ways that other brands simply do not. We incorporate state-of-the-art manufacturing techniques to deliver a hemp-based cannabidiol isolate formula that not only works great, but tastes incredible as well once combined with premium ingredients such as organic turmeric and black carrot juice concentrate. In short, for those that are looking for the best possible experience with CBD gummies, there is not a better or more trusted option than PureKana. We deliver the finest in organic, USA-made CBD products and believe in full transparency, which is why we offer viewable lab reports for every product we sell.

About this brand

PureKana Logo
PureKana's mission is to lead the industry in bringing high-quality hemp cannabidiol (CBD) based products to the marketplace. We strive to educate the world on the benefits of hemp extract, and it is our goal to offer the industry's highest quality, most trusted products.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review