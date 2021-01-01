About this product

CBD Immune Boost Gummies from PureKana are made using natural infusions of zinc, elderberry, and hemp-derived cannabidiol for well-rounded immune system support. Moreso than ever before, the importance of a healthy, balanced immune system cannot be understated. Take control of your wellness today with our original blend of hemp extract phytocompounds, sourced only from aerial parts USA hemp extract. Our 100% vegan formula has been expertly-crafted to deliver the utmost in plant-based wellness and immune system support. All of our products are made and manufactured right here in the USA, and are grown under the strict control and regulations of the U.S. Farm Bill. For routine day-to-day use, we recommend consuming one CBD Immune Gummy twice daily (once in the morning, once in the evening), or as desired. If you have any questions about how to use this product, be sure to get in touch with a member of the PureKana team via our Contact Us page.