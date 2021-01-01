About this product

Mango CBD gummies from PureKana deliver our traditional, tried-and-trusted hemp extract formula in a subtly delicious tropical mango flavor. Like all PureKana products, these gummies are sourced from the purest, highest-quality industrial hemp grown right here on American farms. We never settle for anything less when it comes to quality, and neither should you. Order 1500mg Mango CBD Gummies from PureKana today and experience the difference that sets our edibles products apart from the rest.