About this product

Our all new CBD Sleep Gummies with melatonin and CBN have been expertly crafted to deliver wellness support that may help promote relaxation, leading to a sound, restful night's sleep. Each gummy features 25mg hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD), as well as 5mg cannabinol (CBN) and 2mg of melatonin. For optimal use, we recommend consuming one gummy approximately 30-60 minutes before bedtime. However, dosing requirements may differ based on each individual (we do not recommend consuming more than three gummies in a 24-hour period). These products are vegan, vegetarian, and sourced from 100% USA-grown hemp. We remain committed to the use of locally sourced, American-farmed hemp for the utmost in quality standards. We also ensure that every PureKana product is sourced and manufactured under the U.S. Farm Bill's strict guidelines.