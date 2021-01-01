 Loading…

PureKana 25mg Sleep-Aid Vegan Gummies (60 ct.)

by PureKana

PureKana 25mg Sleep-Aid Vegan Gummies (60 ct.)

About this product

Our all new CBD Sleep Gummies with melatonin and CBN have been expertly crafted to deliver wellness support that may help promote relaxation, leading to a sound, restful night's sleep. Each gummy features 25mg hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD), as well as 5mg cannabinol (CBN) and 2mg of melatonin. For optimal use, we recommend consuming one gummy approximately 30-60 minutes before bedtime. However, dosing requirements may differ based on each individual (we do not recommend consuming more than three gummies in a 24-hour period). These products are vegan, vegetarian, and sourced from 100% USA-grown hemp. We remain committed to the use of locally sourced, American-farmed hemp for the utmost in quality standards. We also ensure that every PureKana product is sourced and manufactured under the U.S. Farm Bill's strict guidelines.

About this brand

PureKana's mission is to lead the industry in bringing high-quality hemp cannabidiol (CBD) based products to the marketplace. We strive to educate the world on the benefits of hemp extract, and it is our goal to offer the industry's highest quality, most trusted products.

