About this product

Like every single product here at PureKana, our Mint CBD oil is formulated with the utmost precision and care. Beginning in the fertile valleys of Kentucky USA, our organic hemp plants are grown to the highest-quality standards, and have been selected for their cannabidiol content and consistently low THC content of 0.3% or less. Once harvested, the hemp material is gathered and sent to our extraction facility, which uses a closed-loop supercritical CO2 system with no chemical solvents. CO2 is a natural constituent of the air we breathe - and in many of the foods/beverages we consume - and thus it is considered by many to be the most effective way at pulling out the active cannabidiol component. Of course, as a full spectrum CBD tincture this product is much, much more than just the cannabidiol content. Other hemp based compounds are included in the final end product including terpenoids, flavonoids, and non-psychoactive phytocannabinoids. And of course, a good CBD oil mint formula would not be complete without the mint extract.