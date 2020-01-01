 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Get local results

Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Mandarin Jack Live Resin 1g
Hybrid

Mandarin Jack Live Resin 1g

by Purform Labs

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Mandarin Jack

Mandarin Jack

Ethos Genetics crossed the award-winning Jack Herer with Mandarin Sunset to get Mandarin Jack, a variable cross that produces an array of quality flowers. Most phenotypes lean toward Mandarin Sunset and have a more physical body high, but some take on Jack Herer’s sativa-like bud structure. Phenos vary in smell from tasty bubblegum to gassy fuel, but whichever pheno you get your hands on, Mandarin Jack is always a treat.

About this brand

Purform Labs Logo