Pixie Sticks 25mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$3.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 piece
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Packed with flavor and simply delicious! Each contains 30mg of CBD and is the #1 choice for many people wanting to try CBD. They are the perfect option for daily use in an easy to take form. - 30 Gummies per bottle - USA Grade-A premium Isolate CBD – 30mg each - 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free CBD - USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida) - Non-psychoactive, 3rd Party lab tested
Be the first to review this product.