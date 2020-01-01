 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Apple Stem Anti-Aging Cream

by PURILITY

This cream is packed with Apple Stem Cells, promoting both vitality & longevity in our skin’s stem cells. Infused with CBD to provide natural healing properties. With daily use, your skin will appear younger, tighter, and brighter! Promotes new, healthy skin cell formation. Prevents age-related skin degradation. The longer you use this cream, the better the results you’ll receive. - Promotes skin cell longevity - USA Grade-A premium CBD – 20mg per container - 3rd-party lab-tested - 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free - USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)

About this brand

We are committed to providing premium-quality products that are sourced from the purest CBD available. Our products are tested in certified third-party labs to guarantee our rigorous standards. We stand behind our products by offering a 100% satisfaction guarantee, exceptional customer service, and a dedication to providing products for a better healthier world.