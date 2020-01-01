 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. CBD Daily Skin Re-Energizer Cream

CBD Daily Skin Re-Energizer Cream

by PURILITY

Write a review
PURILITY Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CBD Daily Skin Re-Energizer Cream
PURILITY Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CBD Daily Skin Re-Energizer Cream
PURILITY Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CBD Daily Skin Re-Energizer Cream

$42.97MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Apply lotion on your face or body to replenish the moisture your skin needs – ensuring it stays hydrated throughout the day. Reduce the fine lines and creases caused by dehydration and the environment around you. Energizes the skin to the eye and touch – restores a healthy balance. - Great for an on-the-go boost throughout the day - USA Grade-A premium Full Spectrum CBD – 20mg - Replenishes moisture quickly - No oily residue, great for air travel - 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free - USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

PURILITY Logo
We are committed to providing premium-quality products that are sourced from the purest CBD available. Our products are tested in certified third-party labs to guarantee our rigorous standards. We stand behind our products by offering a 100% satisfaction guarantee, exceptional customer service, and a dedication to providing products for a better healthier world.