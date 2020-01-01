Pixie Sticks 25mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$3.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
1 piece
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
2 pieces
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Add a daily boost to your diet! Designed to offer a healthy alternative to coffee and energy drinks. Our special formula helps you focus throughout the day without the crash of sugar and caffeine. Oral absorption is up to 90% effective, allowing your body to utilize ingredients fast! Scientifically tested to be safe and effective. - Provides a healthy dose of energy throughout the day! - USA Grade-A premium Isolate CBD – 180mg per container - 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free CBD - USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida) - Non-psychoactive - 3rd-Party lab tested
