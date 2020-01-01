 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. CBD Energy & Focus Support Oral Spray

CBD Energy & Focus Support Oral Spray

by PURILITY

Write a review
PURILITY Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Energy & Focus Support Oral Spray
PURILITY Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Energy & Focus Support Oral Spray
PURILITY Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Energy & Focus Support Oral Spray

$44.97MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Add a daily boost to your diet! Designed to offer a healthy alternative to coffee and energy drinks. Our special formula helps you focus throughout the day without the crash of sugar and caffeine. Oral absorption is up to 90% effective, allowing your body to utilize ingredients fast! Scientifically tested to be safe and effective. - Provides a healthy dose of energy throughout the day! - USA Grade-A premium Isolate CBD – 180mg per container - 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free CBD - USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida) - Non-psychoactive - 3rd-Party lab tested

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

PURILITY Logo
We are committed to providing premium-quality products that are sourced from the purest CBD available. Our products are tested in certified third-party labs to guarantee our rigorous standards. We stand behind our products by offering a 100% satisfaction guarantee, exceptional customer service, and a dedication to providing products for a better healthier world.