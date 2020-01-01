CBD Bath Bomb - Lavender and Lilac - 150mg (138ml)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$14.99
Made from premium CBD, grapefruit and tangerine essential oils, this is what self-pampering feels like. The citrus-based infusion of Tangerine is incredibly refreshing and lasts for a long time. While the fragrance of Grapefruit is clean, fresh and zesty. - Explodes with tons of fizzy fun - Won’t stain, absorption safe - USA Grade-A premium CBD - Therapeutical grade essential oils and aromatics - 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free - USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)
