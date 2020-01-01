 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Grapefruit & Tangerine Bath Bomb

by PURILITY

$13.99MSRP

Made from premium CBD, grapefruit and tangerine essential oils, this is what self-pampering feels like. The citrus-based infusion of Tangerine is incredibly refreshing and lasts for a long time. While the fragrance of Grapefruit is clean, fresh and zesty. - Explodes with tons of fizzy fun - Won’t stain, absorption safe - USA Grade-A premium CBD - Therapeutical grade essential oils and aromatics - 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free - USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)

We are committed to providing premium-quality products that are sourced from the purest CBD available. Our products are tested in certified third-party labs to guarantee our rigorous standards. We stand behind our products by offering a 100% satisfaction guarantee, exceptional customer service, and a dedication to providing products for a better healthier world.