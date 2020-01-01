 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
PURILITY

About this product

Designed specifically for joint care in pets! Great for post-surgery and recovery. Aids with pain and stiffness, swelling, bone breaks, ligament and muscle issues. A delicious, convenient & playful way to make CBD part of your pet’s diet! It’s now easier than ever to get your pet to take the medicine they need. - USA Grade-A premium Isolate CBD – 6mg - Helps manage pain, hip, and joint issues - Perfect for aging pets - 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free CBD - USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida) - Non-psychoactive – 3rd Party lab tested

About this brand

We are committed to providing premium-quality products that are sourced from the purest CBD available. Our products are tested in certified third-party labs to guarantee our rigorous standards. We stand behind our products by offering a 100% satisfaction guarantee, exceptional customer service, and a dedication to providing products for a better healthier world.