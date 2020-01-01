Pixie Sticks 25mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$3.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 piece
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Designed specifically for joint care in pets! Great for post-surgery and recovery. Aids with pain and stiffness, swelling, bone breaks, ligament and muscle issues. A delicious, convenient & playful way to make CBD part of your pet’s diet! It’s now easier than ever to get your pet to take the medicine they need. - USA Grade-A premium Isolate CBD – 6mg - Helps manage pain, hip, and joint issues - Perfect for aging pets - 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free CBD - USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida) - Non-psychoactive – 3rd Party lab tested
Be the first to review this product.