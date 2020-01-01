 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Purifying Botanical Facial Cleanser

by PURILITY

$39.97

About this product

Our amazing facial cleanser melts away dirt, oil, and makeup to tone and hydrate. Leaves skin perfectly clean and comfortably balanced, while conditioning skin. Safe to use on all skin types. - USA Grade-A premium CBD – 20mg per container - Penetrates deep into pores to leave skin refreshed - Use twice daily for healthy vibrant skin - 3rdParty lab tested - 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free - USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)

About this brand

We are committed to providing premium-quality products that are sourced from the purest CBD available. Our products are tested in certified third-party labs to guarantee our rigorous standards. We stand behind our products by offering a 100% satisfaction guarantee, exceptional customer service, and a dedication to providing products for a better healthier world.