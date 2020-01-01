About this product

Specifically designed to help your body naturally repair the damage that everyday living does to your skin. By using before bed and upon waking, your skin will have all day and night moisture to help your skin stay hydrated and healthy. By night, your face will absorb the moisture while our proprietary formula is busy working to tighten and even out your skin tone. - Luxurious Anti-Aging Formula - USA Grade-A premium Full Spectrum CBD – 20mg - Suitable for all skin types - Helps toning, tightening, and evens skin tones - 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free - USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)