 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. CBD Revitalizing Botanical Facial Toner

CBD Revitalizing Botanical Facial Toner

by PURILITY

Write a review
PURILITY Hemp CBD Bath & Body CBD Revitalizing Botanical Facial Toner
PURILITY Hemp CBD Bath & Body CBD Revitalizing Botanical Facial Toner
PURILITY Hemp CBD Bath & Body CBD Revitalizing Botanical Facial Toner

$37.97MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our facial toner is incredible for restoring your skin’s suppleness, removing excess oil, and reducing shine for a youthful healthy glow. Indulge yourself to a toner that will dramatically improve redness and skin irritation leaving your face calm and rejuvenated. - USA Grade-A premium CBD – 20mg per container - Suitable for all skin types - Nourishes skin with natural extracts - 3rdParty lab tested - 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free - USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

PURILITY Logo
We are committed to providing premium-quality products that are sourced from the purest CBD available. Our products are tested in certified third-party labs to guarantee our rigorous standards. We stand behind our products by offering a 100% satisfaction guarantee, exceptional customer service, and a dedication to providing products for a better healthier world.