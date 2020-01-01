 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Sleep Support Oral Spray

by PURILITY

$44.97MSRP

About this product

Our Daily CBD Sleep Support Oral Spray is combined with a special blend of CBD, Melatonin, and nutrients to help promote a long and restful night sleep. Works great for those experiencing difficulty falling or staying asleep. Scientifically tested to be safe and effective. - Helps maintain healthy sleep cycle and sleep habits - USA Grade-A premium Isolate CBD – 180mg per container - 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free CBD - USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida) - Non-psychoactive - 3rd Party lab tested

About this brand

We are committed to providing premium-quality products that are sourced from the purest CBD available. Our products are tested in certified third-party labs to guarantee our rigorous standards. We stand behind our products by offering a 100% satisfaction guarantee, exceptional customer service, and a dedication to providing products for a better healthier world.