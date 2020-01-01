 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Purple Haze Eco Lodge

About this product

Offering eco-driven, self-catering, 420-friendly accommodation on the Wild Coast of South Africa, Purple Haze Eco Lodge is situated on a hillock in the seaside village of Chintsa East and surrounded by a state protected green zone of indigenous coastal forest. We are 800 m from one of the most pristine beaches in South Africa. Come stay in one of our lovely rooms and have a smoke on your private balcony or on the Green Deck with its incredible 360-degree views over the Indian Ocean and the rolling hills of the Wild Coast.

About this brand

420-Friendly accommodation on the Wild Coast of South Africa