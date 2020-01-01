About this product

Offering eco-driven, self-catering, 420-friendly accommodation on the Wild Coast of South Africa, Purple Haze Eco Lodge is situated on a hillock in the seaside village of Chintsa East and surrounded by a state protected green zone of indigenous coastal forest. We are 800 m from one of the most pristine beaches in South Africa. Come stay in one of our lovely rooms and have a smoke on your private balcony or on the Green Deck with its incredible 360-degree views over the Indian Ocean and the rolling hills of the Wild Coast.