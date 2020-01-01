 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

3000mg Full-Spectrum CBD Oil tincture

by Purple Hippo CBD

$199.00MSRP

About this product

About this brand

Here at Purple Hippo CBD both of the founders have major health issues. One has severe fibromyalgia and the other never sleeps. For months we experimented with different CBD products trying to find the solution to our personal health problems. After months of experimenting with dosing and different products. We settled on our favorites and we're now proud to bring our 5 staple products to you! If you're someone who can't sleep we recommend Marie's favorite, Our CBN sleep forumla with 400mg Full-Spectrum CBD oil and 150mg CBN oil. We've sold hundreds of bottles so far with an amazing success rate. If you're someone who has chronic pain, Ginny's favorite product to microdose is the 3000mg Full-Spectrum tincture. For inflammation maintenance she also uses the CBG Pain tincture. All products are Full-Spectrum, 3rd Party Lab Tested, Organic, & USA Grown. Check out our website for more information and research on our amazing products.