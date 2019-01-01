 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
G2 CannaMold - Large

by Purple Rose Supply

About this product

Create a party sized cannagar. Our G2 cannagar mold can easily hold 14 grams and more depending on how tight you pack it. The tighter you pack it, the slower it burns! All second generation cannagar molds come with a built in funnel and latch system that make it even easier to use.

About this brand

Purple Rose Supply was created out of a desire to elevate the way you medicate. We're committed to our mission of creating products that give you the best smoking experience possible without breaking the bank. We firmly believe everyone should get to treat themselves. You're a boss, kick your shoes off and relax. You deserve it.