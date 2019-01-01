About this product
Create a cannabis cigar that burns for up to 2 hours. Perfect to be enjoyed by yourself or shared with others. Our G2 small cannagar mold easily fits 3.5-7 grams depending on how tight you pack it. The tighter you pack it, the slower it burns! All second generation cannagar molds come with a built in funnel and latch system that make it even easier to use.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Purple Rose Supply
Purple Rose Supply was created out of a desire to elevate the way you medicate. We're committed to our mission of creating products that give you the best smoking experience possible without breaking the bank. We firmly believe everyone should get to treat themselves. You're a boss, kick your shoes off and relax. You deserve it.