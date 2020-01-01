 Loading…

Hybrid

Tangie

by Purple Tangie

About this product

About this strain

Tangerine Dream

Tangerine Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Tangerine Dream is a sativa-leaning strain with effects that may reduce pain and increase energy. Tangerine Dream (from the illustrious Barney’s Farm) is a cross of G13, Afghani, and Neville's A5 Haze. Consuming too much Tangerine Dream may leave you stuck in the couch, as this strain was crafted to meet the demands of medical patients. Uplifting and euphoric, it provides consumers with mental clarity while deeply relaxing muscles. Tangerine Dream typically flowers in 8 to 10 weeks and features a citrusy aroma.

About this brand

Purple Tangie Logo
Purple Tangie specializes in developing and producing proprietary, ultra-premium cannabis flowers and concentrates, having won 10 High Times Cannabis Cup awards, as well as having made the Top 10 for High Times Magazine’s ‘Strongest Strains on Earth in 2017’.