  5. Alien Dawg Burst Pax Pod 0.5g

Alien Dawg Burst Pax Pod 0.5g

by Pyramid

About this product

After 1.5 years of development, we have finally released the most flavorful cannabis product on the market. With Burst, you can expect a flavor for whatever mood you’re in.

About this strain

Alien Dawg

Alien Dawg

Descending from Northern California and Afghanistan genetics, Alien Dawg is a cross between Chemdawg and Alien Technology. With a sour and pungent odor, Alien Dawg has a light, bitter taste and presents brilliant mind and body effects.

