  5. Biochem Distillate Refill Syringe 1g

Biochem Distillate Refill Syringe 1g

by Pyramid

Pyramid Concentrates Solvent Biochem Distillate Refill Syringe 1g

About this product

About this strain

Biochem

Biochem

Biochem is the sedating cross of Chemdawg 4 and Sensi Star. This indica-dominant strain offers patients a weighted relaxation with a gentle headiness that infuses the body with a soft and soothing haze. Enjoy Biochem in the evening, as its effects naturally sedate. The aroma and taste are rich with notes of fuel, citrus, and herbaceous greenery, while the appearance is bright green with a peppering of purple entangled in orange pistils.

 

About this brand

Pyramid Logo