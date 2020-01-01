Guptilla is a potent indica-dominant cross bred by Colorado Seed Inc. With the glittering trichome laden foliage of Gorilla Glue #4 intermixed with the “Dr. of Dankness” Gupta Kush, this strain raises kushy, full-bodied indica effects to a level that few have the privilege of enjoying. Anticipate pungent floral and earthy overtones with pronounced cerebral headiness that is anchored to the earth by the physical weight this strain places on the limbs. Enjoy this strain at the end of the day, as its effects are very sedating.