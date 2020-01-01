 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Member OG Cartridge 1g

Member OG Cartridge 1g

by Pyramid

Write a review
Pyramid Concentrates Cartridges Member OG Cartridge 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Member OG

Member OG

Member OG? is an Ethos Genetics cross of Member Berry 21 and Temple Kush. Bred as a limited release from Ethos Genetics, this strain brings out sweet and tart berry terpenes that are backed by gassy and floral undertones. This strain is also noted for its rich purple buds that shine like amethyst crystals. To say the least, Member OG? won’t be an easy one to forget.

About this brand

Pyramid Logo